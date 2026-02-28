New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): India's defence engagement with Russia will continue unaffected by the US trade deal, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, underlining that New Delhi will maintain a diversified procurement strategy while accelerating indigenisation.

"The US trade deal doesn't impede our defence engagement with Russia," Singh said at News18 Rising Bharat 2026

He added that India will continue sourcing military equipment based on operational requirements. "We continue to procure from Russians and will continue to do so from the French, Americans -- what is required," he said.

Singh's remarks signal continuity in India's multi-aligned defence procurement approach, even as strategic and trade ties with Washington deepen.

At the same time, he stressed that boosting domestic manufacturing remains a priority

We would want to double down on indigenisation," Singh said, reiterating the government's focus on strengthening local defence production capacity.

India has in recent years sought to reduce import dependence through domestic manufacturing initiatives, while maintaining defence partnerships with a range of countries, including Russia, France and the United States.

The India-US Interim Trade Agreement focuses on reducing tariff barriers while balancing India's domestic agricultural sensitivities with the US's demand for market access.

The US has agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from as high as 50% to 18%. This benefits Indian exports in textiles, leather, footwear, and pharmaceuticals.

India has expressed an "intent" (non-binding) to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy (LNG/Crude), aircraft (Boeing), technology, and coking coal over the next five years.

The US will grant duty-free access to Indian agricultural products such as spices, tea, coffee, mangoes, grapes, and cashews, potentially boosting Indian agri-exports, which reached $4.45 billion in 2024-25.

The US has agreed to lift the 25% penal duty previously imposed on Indian goods (linked to India's Russian oil purchases), provided India maintains its commitment to the new trade balance. (ANI)

