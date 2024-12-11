Dhaka, Dec 11 (AP) Thousands of members of youth and student bodies belonging to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Wednesday held a road march procession from Bangladesh's capital toward its eastern border with India to protest against an attack on a diplomatic mission earlier this month and alleged desecration of Bangladeshi flags in India.

They drove in cars to reach a border point at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria district to register their protest. Before starting for the border area, they rallied briefly in Dhaka where leaders criticized what they called “Indian aggression” against Bangladesh.

The party headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been protesting against the attack by a mob of Hindus in the northeastern Indian state of Agartala on Dec. 2.

On the way to the border area, the entourage stopped at places where waiting supporters of Zia welcomed them and rallied briefly on Wednesday. Another rally will be held when the team reaches the border point. (AP)

