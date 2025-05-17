Washington, May 16 (AP) The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Trump administration's appeal to quickly resume deportations of Venezuelans under an 18th century wartime law.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices acted on an emergency appeal from lawyers for Venezuelan men who have been accused of being gang members, a designation that the administration says makes them eligible for rapid removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The high court had already called a temporary halt to the deportations from a north Texas detention facility in a middle-of-the-night order issued last month.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. (AP)

