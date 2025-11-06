Janakpur [Nepal], November 6 (ANI): Surveillance along the Nepal-India border in Dhanusha district has been stepped up as the phased election in neighbouring Bihar began on Thursday.

Security forces from Nepal and India have increased vigilance and surveillance at the Jatahi border checkpoint in Dhanusha that borders India. On Thursday, the border crossing was closed from 6 AM to 6 PM (local time) as the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections began.

The Indian administration has stated that the border has been closed with the aim of tightening security in the border area during the election period and preventing possible unwanted activities.

Security personnel from both Nepal and India have been deployed in the border area.

Keeping security on high alert during the election period, the administrations of both countries have coordinated and tightened checks.

According to Ganesh Bahadur Bam, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the District Police Office, Dhanusha, checks and surveillance have been increased to prevent unwanted activities during the election period. Anyone suspected by the security forces is being questioned.

"The election is being held over India's Bihar state and the area adjoining the Janakpur district- the Madhubani is also holding the polls. From the security point of view, the SSB of India, in coordination with us, has closed the border points that run along our border. The length stretches about 48 kilometres, stretching from Inaruwa, Duhabi,

Thandi to Tulsihai on November 6 and 11 will be holding the election, complete restriction has been imposed over cross-border movement from 6 AM to 6 PM (Local Time). Security checks along the border have been heightened," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhanusha told ANI.

Elections are being held in 121 assembly seats in Bihar, India, in the first phase today, and elections will be held in 122 assembly seats in the second phase on November 11. (ANI)

