Karachi, Mar 9 (PTI) Suspected insurgents killed three barbers belonging to the Sindh province in the Katagiri area of Gwargo, Panjgur on Sunday in the restive Balochistan province.

A police official from Gwargo said that the three were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were at home.

All three of the victims, Abu Sattar, Zubair Ahmed and Muhammad Zaman were residents of Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad in Sindh and were working in Panjgur and running their barber shop.

Later security forces and police arrived at the scene, tightened security in the area and launched an investigation into the targeted attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Last year in May, militants belonging to an insurgent group had shot dead seven barbers belonging to the Punjab province in the Samunduri area of Gwadar.

Insurgent groups frequently target workers from other provinces and foreigners working in Balochistan.

