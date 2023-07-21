Thimphu [Bhutan], July 21 (ANI): The Bhutanese sports community is becoming more and more excited as the prestigious Asian Games (AG) approach. The Bhutan Aquatics Federation's Sangay Tenzin and Kinley Lhendup are two accomplished and experienced swimmers. According to Bhutan Live, these outstanding athletes will compete with pride for their nation in the much-awaited games, which will take place in China in September.

Sangay Tenzin will showcase his skills in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle events and Kinley Lhendup will compete in the 200- and 100-meter individual medley competitions.

Both swimmers will first compete in the global swimming championship, which will be held in Japan from July 23 to 28. This will guarantee that they are completely prepared for the AG. According to Bhutan Live, this international tournament is a crucial stepping stone for their performance in the very competitive AG.

In recent years, swimming has become quite popular in Bhutan, in part because of the outstanding performances of athletes like Sangay Tenzin and Kinley Lhendup in important international competitions. The fact that they were chosen to represent Bhutan at the renowned AG is evidence of the increased commitment and enthusiasm of Bhutanese kids in swimming.

Since 2019, this dynamic duo has undergone rigorous training at a centre in Phuket, Thailand, alongside swimmers from over 12 countries. With support from FINA, the International Swimming Federation, and under the guidance of their coach Alexander Tikhonov, a former Russian swimmer, Sangay and Kinley train for 10 sessions a week, Bhutan Live reported.

Each day, they spend four hours swimming, in addition to four gym sessions. Their training regimen also includes monthly monitoring of their body composition by nutritionists.

With nearly four years of professional training under their belts, these Bhutanese swimmers are expected to deliver impressive performances at the AG. They will face formidable competitors from across Asia.

Sangay Tenzin already boasts considerable international experience, having participated in seven international competitions. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he achieved a personal best record of 57.57 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle. His most outstanding performance to date occurred at the 2022 swimming championship in Budapest, Hungary, where he finished the 100-meter freestyle in 57.4 seconds, surpassing his own Olympics record, Bhutan Live reported.

Confident and determined, 19-year-old Sangay Tenzin from Sarpang expressed his readiness for the upcoming AG. He stated, “Training is on track, and I hope I can give my best.” While he aims to outperform his previous appearances, he acknowledges the daunting challenge that lies ahead, with swimming powerhouses like China, Japan, and Singapore dominating the field.

For 19-year-old Kinley Lhendup from Thimphu, the championship in Japan serves as an opportunity to assess his readiness for the AG. Following an impressive performance at the 65th Malaysia Open Swimming Championships in March 2023, Kinley gained confidence and recognizes the level of competitiveness at the AG.

During the Malaysia Open, he achieved remarkable results in various events, including the 50-meter freestyle in 2.81 seconds, 400-meter freestyle in 4 minutes and 44 seconds, 100-meter backstroke in 1 minute and 10 seconds, 200-meter butterfly in 2 minutes and 34 seconds, and 400-meter individual medley in 5 minutes and 32 seconds, Bhutan Live reported.

In addition to their regular training, swimmers like Kinley Lhendup focus on enhancing breath control endurance, body strength, and mental flexibility. They understand the vital role these factors play in their overall performance.

Like his fellow swimmer Sangay Tenzin, Kinley aims to surpass his previous records and deliver a stellar performance at the AG, regardless of the outcome in terms of medals. (ANI)

