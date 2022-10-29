Passengers enjoy free shower at a railway station after a faulty tap started gushing water in full force! A viral video featured broken tap at a railway station which kept on spurting the drinking water in full flow. The camera also covered the train that passed by as the uninvited water shower drenched the passengers standing at the gate. The clip that was shared on social media with caption, "Indian railways at your service", left the internet in stitches as users can't stop chuckling on the bizarre occurrence! 2-Year-Old 'Gopi Bahu' Washes MacBook With Soap and Water! Watch Viral Video of Toddler Cleaning Father's Laptop After Hearing Him Complain About 'Junk'

Watch Viral Video of Broken Tap Giving Free Shower to Passengers on Rail:

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

