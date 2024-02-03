New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, is set to visit India on Monday, February 5, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Cassis is scheduled to touch down in the national capital, marking the commencement of his visit, it added.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Three Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home (Watch Videos).

One of the key highlights of Cassis' itinerary is a meeting with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, MEA also informed.

The Federal Councillor, Cassis, will focus on strengthening Switzerland's network of ties in the Asia-Pacific region. Peace in Ukraine will also be the agenda, the Federal Council said in a media release.

Also Read | National Freedom Day 2024 in US Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates Freedom From Slavery and Recognises America as a Symbol of Liberty.

The release also stated that "Asian economies have regained significant momentum over the past two years."

After India, Cassis will also travel to China, South Korea, and the Philippines.

He will begin his Asia tour with a working visit to New Delhi. His last visit to India was to mark the 70th anniversary of Swiss-Indian friendship in 2018, the release also said.

His discussions with Jaishankar will include "progress in economic relations" between India and Switzerland and "cooperation on education, research and innovation."

"The talks with this founding member of the BRICS+ group will also broach important international issues of the moment, in particular possible paths of peace in Ukraine," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)