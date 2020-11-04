Bern [Switzerland], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): With a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases, Switzerland is set to mobilise 2,500 military personnel to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Federal Council's statement, published on Wednesday.

The Swiss military will be assisting health workers in various cantons of the country. Soldiers will focus on supporting hospitals in providing basic patient care, identifying suspected coronavirus cases and conducting tests. The military will also send technical equipment to ICU units and provide medical transportation vehicles to the public health sector.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Twitter Flags Another Tweet of Donald Trump That Alleged ‘Disappearing’ Lead.

The government's decision envisions the mobilisation programme to last until March 31 next year.

Switzerland had already mobilised soldiers in late March when the country was hit by the first wave of the COVID-19.

Also Read | US Election 2020 Results: Mail-in Votes Are Likely to Favour Joe Biden, Says Former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts.

To date, Switzerland has confirmed over 192,000 cases, including more than 87,000 recoveries and 2,500 deaths. Like many other European countries, Switzerland has been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases since late October. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)