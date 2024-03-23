Taipei [Taiwan], March 23 (ANI): The Ministry of National Defence (MND) in Taiwan seems to have witnessed an increase in Chinese military presence around the nation. Within 24 hours, the MND detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and six navy vessels operating in the region.

This surge follows the previous day's detection of 36 Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels.

According to the MND, the vessels and military aircraft were detected between Friday 6 am and Saturday 6 am (local time).

"13 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," MND said in a post on X.

Earlier, Taiwan on Friday detected 36 Chinese aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan within 24 hours, the highest number ever detected.

"36 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," the MND said in a post on X on Friday.

Similarly, on Thursday, Taiwan detected 32 Chinese aircraft within 24 hours, until 6 am (local time). The MND had said that thirteen of the aircraft entered Taiwan's Northern and Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"32 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW, SE, and Eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," the MND posted on X on Thursday morning.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force." (ANI)

