Taipei [Taiwan], December 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected six sorties of Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels operating around the country as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

As per the MND, of the seven sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"Six sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Two out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a X post.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). As per the MND, of the seven sorties, five crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Seven sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Five out of seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, the bipartisan US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has released a new report titled "Ten More for Taiwan", outlining urgent steps to strengthen deterrence against potential Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Released jointly by Committee Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, the report builds on the committee's earlier "Ten for Taiwan" framework, which identified deterring CCP military action against Taiwan as central to the committee's mandate. The latest document warns that developments driven by Beijing since the initial report have significantly increased the risk of conflict, making immediate and comprehensive action necessary.

The report underscores that the United States' primary objective is to prevent war, stressing that effective deterrence will require the urgent use of all elements of national power, including military, economic, political, and diplomatic tools. It calls for deeper US-Taiwan cooperation across defence, trade, technology, and political engagement. (ANI)

