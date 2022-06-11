Taipei [Taiwan], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Taiwan will further relax the COVID-19 prevention measures for inbound trips, shortening the duration of isolation from seven days to three days, followed by a four-day self-prevention phase, the island's disease-monitoring agency announced Saturday.

The new regulation will be implemented starting from Wednesday, said the agency, adding that the number of inbound trips will be limited at 25,000 per week.

The COVID-19 prevention protocol for inbound trips was previously 10 days of concentrated quarantine or home isolation, followed by seven days of self-prevention. The period of quarantine was shortened to seven days from May 9.

Taiwan recorded 79,598 local COVID-19 cases and 211 new deaths on Friday, said the agency.

To date, Taiwan has reported 2,841,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,828,220 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

