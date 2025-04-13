Taipei [Taiwan], April 13 (ANI): Taiwan is seeking to deepen its ties with Fiji through long-term development and community engagement, Taiwan's representative to Fiji, Joseph Chow, said in an interview with Duavata News.

Emphasising a people-centred approach, Chow underscored that Taiwan's relationship with Fiji extends far beyond traditional diplomacy.

"Taiwan's relations with Fiji go beyond diplomacy," Chow said, highlighting the emphasis on capacity building and community outreach. He noted that these ties are not one-sided but built on collaboration, Taiwan News reported.

"We're not just talking about diplomatic exchanges between two governments; we're talking about a long-standing relationship with the Fijian people," he said. "Our focus has always been on the well-being of the people of Fiji and sustainable development."

The Taiwan Technical Mission plays a key role in this engagement, supporting Fiji's agricultural sector by boosting vegetable production and enhancing the yield and quality of tropical fruits. In addition, Taiwan offers scholarships for Fijian students to pursue higher education in Taiwan across sectors such as agriculture, technology, and medicine.

"Our scholarship programs are designed to equip young Fijians with the knowledge and skills to contribute to Fiji's future development," Chow said as per reports by Taiwan News.

According to Duavata News, Taiwan positions its cooperation model as distinct from the more "forceful approaches" sometimes used by larger powers. Chow reaffirmed that Taiwan's initiatives are rooted in mutual respect.

"We believe that Fiji, like other Pacific nations, benefits from a diversified network of partners," he said. "We are not here to pressure Fiji or to dictate their foreign policy. We are here to help, to collaborate, and to work together in areas where we have expertise."

Chow's remarks come amid heightened diplomatic competition in the Pacific. China has ramped up its presence in the region, drawing away several of Taiwan's allies, including Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, and most recently, Nauru, Taiwan News reported.

In contrast, some countries are reaffirming their commitment to Taipei. At a Lowy Institute event last week, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr declared: "until death do us part," asserting his nation's enduring alliance with Taiwan despite pressure from Beijing. (ANI)

