Taipei [Taiwan], April 10 (ANI): Chiu Chui-cheng, the Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, advised Taiwanese academicians and students to exercise caution before travelling to China, following criticism of a National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) professor for organizing a trip to China under the guise of an "academic exchange," as reported by Taipei Times.

Jou Jwo-huei, a materials science professor at NTHU, took a group of 28 students from both NTHU and Shu Guang Senior Girls' High School in Hsinchu City on a five-day trip to Tianjin, China. According to a post by someone online using the name "Little Woman of Silicon Valley," the trip was promoted as an academic exchange focused on "light and health."

The person who posted online shared that a friend, whose daughter attends Shu Guang High School, had forwarded a notice from the school stating that students only needed to pay for airfare, while accommodation, meals, transportation, and other tour expenses would be covered, Taipei Times reported.

The commentator suggested that the trip seemed like the type of "united front" event typically funded by the Chinese government, disguised as an "academic exchange," with the aim of influencing Taiwanese academics and students.

According to the Taipei Times, the commenter expressed concern that the young girl, the daughter of their friend, was sent on a trip to China that could potentially brainwash her by showing only the positive aspects of China, making her more vulnerable to Chinese political influence.

Speaking during a Legislative Yuan session on Wednesday, Chiu emphasized that China's past friendliness toward Taiwan is no longer relevant, urging academics and students to be cautious when traveling to China, Taipei Times reported.

He advised those participating in exchanges with China to uphold their dignity, ensure healthy and orderly cross-strait relations, and consider the image their events may project both domestically and internationally.

Chiu also recommended that universities register any academic exchanges or events held abroad on the Ministry of Education's platform to ensure the safety of students and faculty. (ANI)

