Taipei [Taiwan], January 20 (ANI): A Taiwanese delegation has returned to Taiwan after sustaining minor injuries in a car accident in Palau on Friday night. The delegation had been in Palau to attend the inauguration of Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr, Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that all injured members received medical treatment and were discharged after a short stay at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 9 pm local time on Friday when the vehicle transporting the delegates was involved in a road accident. The injured delegates were quickly taken to Belau National Hospital, where they received medical attention.

Fortunately, none of the injuries were serious, and all members of the delegation were expected to recover.

Among those in the delegation were Shin Kong Hospital president Hou Sheng-mou and Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi, both medical doctors who were able to assist in caring for the injured. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not disclose how many delegates were injured but confirmed that Palau's police were investigating the accident, reported Taipei Times.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, who led the delegation, and Palauan Minister of State Gustav Aitaro also visited the hospital to check on the injured individuals. The delegation had travelled to Palau to attend the inauguration of President Whipps and offer congratulations on his re-election for a second term.

Following their treatment, all injured members of the delegation were discharged and returned to Taiwan on Saturday. Lin, on behalf of President William Lai, had led the visit to express Taiwan's support for Whipps, who has been a strong advocate for Taiwan since taking office in 2021, Taipei Tiems reported.

Palau is one of the few countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan, resisting pressure from Beijing to switch allegiance. Whipps won a second term after defeating former president Tommy Remengesau Jr in the November 2024 election. (ANI)

