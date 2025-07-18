Taipei [Taiwan], July 18 (ANI): Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reaffirmed the government's firm commitment to national security and regional stability on Friday, amid rising Chinese threats and escalating geopolitical tensions, Focus Taiwan reported.

Speaking at a high-profile gathering of foreign correspondents and de facto embassy representatives in Taipei, Hsiao emphasised that Taiwan continues to navigate one of the world's most contested geopolitical environments. "Taiwan doesn't live in a vacuum," she said. "We operate at the centre of one of the world's most dynamic and contested geopolitical environments," Focus Taiwan quoted her as saying.

Hsiao noted that China's pressure on Taiwan, through military escalations, gray-zone operations, and economic coercion, has intensified since President Lai Ching-te assumed office in May 2024. She described Beijing's tactics as aggressive and counterproductive, warning that efforts to infiltrate and divide Taiwanese society undermine the very status quo China claims to oppose.

According to Focus Taiwan, Hsiao outlined the government's strategy for deterring these threats, including a wide-ranging reform and integration of national defence. Taiwan's military, she said, is being transformed into "a force that is capable, credible and responsive," with an emphasis on asymmetric warfare, joint operations, and enhanced training.

"Modern security threats do not stop at the battlefield," Hsiao cautioned. She cited hybrid threats like cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and supply chain interference as core challenges to national resilience.

Highlighting the recent Han Kuang military drills conducted alongside Urban Resilience Exercises, Hsiao said they exemplified Taiwan's integrated approach to strengthening both deterrence and civilian preparedness.

On cross-strait relations, Hsiao reiterated Taiwan's commitment to maintaining the status quo. "Defending the status quo is our choice," she said, "not because it is easy, but because it is responsible and consistent with the interest of our entire region."

Despite mounting challenges, Hsiao declared that Taiwan is "not a passive actor," but an active shaper of its future through democratic resolve, innovation, and global partnerships. (ANI)

