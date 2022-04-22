Kabul [Afghanistan], April 22 (ANI): After banning girls' education and neckties, the Taliban bans PUBG and Tik Tok, leading to entertainment repression in the country.

In a recent decree, the Taliban ordered a ban against video-sharing app TikTok and the survival-shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game on Thursday, insisting they were leading Afghanistan's youth astray, reported local media.

Since the hardline Islamists returned to power, Afghanistan has been subjected to unforeseen events, prohibition on using Tik Tok and PUBG being the latest in the count.

The phone apps are popular among Afghans, who have been left with few outlets for entertainment since the hardline Islamists returned to power last year and banned music, movies and television soaps, Business Recorder reported.

The apps "made the young generation go astray", the cabinet said in a statement, adding the telecommunications ministry had been ordered to shut them down

Moreover, it also directed the ministry to stop TV channels from showing "immoral material", although little is being broadcast beyond news and religious content.

94 per cent of Afghans rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering since the Taliban's takeover of the country.

Ever since the Taliban came into power in mid-August last year, the right to education, especially for girls, has been a major concern as the Islamic outfit has time and again flouted the basic human rights in Afghanistan. (ANI)

