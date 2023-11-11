Pakistan gives last warning to undocumented immigrants to leave, in Nowshera (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 (ANI): The Taliban's Embassy in Qatar has issued a memorandum expressing apprehensions to diplomatic and international organisations regarding the unilateral and forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

On November 5th, the Taliban's Embassy in Qatar transmitted a memo to all diplomatic missions and embassies, highlighting Pakistan's mistreatment and forced expulsion of Afghan refugees. Khaama Press obtained a copy of this memo through anonymous sources.

The memo from the Taliban's Embassy in Doha criticised Pakistan's inadequate handling of Afghan refugees during their forced deportation, stating, "The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions and Offices of international organisations accredited to the state of Qatar and wishes to share concerns regarding Pakistan's poor management and inappropriate treatment of Afghan refugees while forcefully expelling them from Pakistan."

It emphasised that Pakistan unilaterally decided to deport Afghan refugees without consulting the Afghan government, disregarding the Afghan regime's interests and concerns, leading to a resulting humanitarian crisis, according to Khaama Press.

The Afghan Embassy in Doha asserted that Pakistan should be held accountable for the humanitarian crisis triggered by its decision to deport Afghan refugees. This call for accountability implies that Pakistan bears a responsibility to address the adverse consequences of its actions and collaborate with Afghanistan to find solutions to the crisis.

The statement criticised Pakistan for its poor management and inappropriate treatment of Afghan refugees during the deportation process, highlighting concerns about the well-being and rights of its nationals facing harsh conditions and mistreatment during repatriation.

The Afghan Embassy's letter pointed out that Pakistan had given its security agencies a free hand in implementing the deportation, leading to the harassment of Afghan nationals. This raises questions about the level of oversight and control exercised by the Pakistani government over its security agencies in dealing with Afghan refugees, as reported by Khaama Press.

On November 3rd, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities estimated that approximately 160,638 illegal Afghans had been deported to Afghanistan, including 44,718 men, 33,699 women, and 82,221 children. Another 12,689 people returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border, highlighting the scale of the deportation and the challenges it poses for both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The mass deportation of Afghan nationals profoundly impacts Afghan society, disrupting the lives of thousands forced to return to Afghanistan. The Afghan government faces the daunting task of reintegrating these individuals into society and providing essential services.

The Afghan government's communication to diplomatic missions and international organisations in Qatar indicates its intent to garner international support and attention for the issue. Seeking international assistance in addressing the challenges posed by the deportation crisis, the Afghan government aims to ensure the rights and dignity of its citizens are upheld.

The complaints about the harassment of Afghan nationals by Pakistan underscore the complexities and challenges surrounding the deportation of Afghan refugees. This issue emphasises the need for cooperation, diplomacy, and international engagement to address the humanitarian crisis and ensure the well-being of Afghan refugees, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

