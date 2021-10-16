Kabul [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): The Taliban leaders on Saturday left Kabul for Uzbekistan to discuss trade and transit relations, reported local media.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister in the Taliban's newly-announced interim government, is also part of the visiting delegation.

Also Read | US: Four People Injured in Shooting Outside Stadium in Alabama.

Ahead of their departure, Hanafi said that the delegation will meet with Uzbek officials in Termez city in Uzbekistan, according to TOLOnews.

He said that officials from various ministries including economy, trade, higher education, public health and the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority are part of the delegation.

Also Read | California: More Than 90 Rattlesnakes Found Under Santa Rosa Home.

The Taliban will hold talks with Uzbek officials about expanding economic ties, electricity, railway and bilateral relations between the two countries, reported TOLOnews.

The banking cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed during talks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)