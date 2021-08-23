Kabul, Aug 23 (AP) The Taliban's longtime spokesman has urged imams in Afghanistan to give assurances to Afghans about their security and safety.

Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday at a gathering of clerics in the capital Kabul that they are responsible for keeping their constituents calm.

He also urged them to "clear the baseless propaganda" he says is being disseminated by the US about the Taliban.

He says: "Imams, keep your people calm, we should indoctrinate people to support the Islamic government and Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan."

Mujahid said government employees will soon be able to return to work and Afghans will remain safe under a previously announced amnesty.

The Taliban have pledged amnesty to those who worked with the US, NATO and the toppled Afghan government, but many Afghans still fear revenge attacks. There have been reports in recent days of the Taliban hunting down their former enemies. (AP)

