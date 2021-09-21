Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has changed the name of a government university to Kabul Education University on Monday.

Earlier, the name of the government university was the University of Burhanuddin Rabbani, which was named after Afghanistan's former President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed in a suicide attack in his home in 2009.

"Universities are the intellectual assets of Afghanistan and should not be named after political or ethnic leaders," read a directive released by Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education.

The directive also read that regional and ethnic discrimination has prevailed in Afghanistan in the past two decades and national places were named based on those.

Taliban has also changed the name of Hamid Karzai International Airport to Kabul International Airport, which was its previous name and renamed Maoud square to its old name Public health square in Kabul. (ANI)

