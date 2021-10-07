Kabul [Afghanistan] October 7 (ANI): The acting Foreign Minister of Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss issues associated with transit, energy and trade.

The meeting took place in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Tolo News reported.

"Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday in Kabul, foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said, adding that they discussed transit, energy and trade," Tolo News reported in a tweet.

The meeting took place after Afghanistan's electricity body has planned to sell the estates of its debtors in a bid to pay nearly USD 62 million worth of power bills to the central Asian countries.

Afghanistan's state power authority, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), plans to sell the houses of former officials and politicians who did not pay the bills of electricity and consumed a large amount of electricity, The Khaama Press News Agency reported earlier.

Afghanistan's electricity imports from neighbouring countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan account for 80 per cent of the country's power consumption. (ANI)

