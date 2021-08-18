Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): White House believes that the Taliban won't return US weapons that it captured from Afghan forces, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

During a press conference in Washington, Sullivan said that the Biden administration believes that a "fair amount" of the weapons that the US gave to Afghanistan are in the possession of the Taliban, and they don't expect they will be returned to the US.

"We don't have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defence materials has gone but certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously, we don't have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport," he added.

Earlier, Sullivan also mentioned that the US has proven in other places that it can suppress terrorism without a permanent military presence on the ground and Washington intends to do exactly that in Afghanistan.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

