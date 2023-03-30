Washington, Mar 30 (PTI) Tencho Gyatso, who has been a two-term elected member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, has been appointed as president of the International Campaign for Tibet.

She succeeds Matteo Mecacci who joined the Organization for Security and Cooperation in 2021.

According to Gyatso, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) was created with the mission of rallying the international community to take action for Tibet.

Today, that work is more critical than ever, she said.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi congratulated Gyatso on her appointment as president of the International Campaign for Tibet.

"At a critical moment for preserving Tibetans' faith, language, culture and freedom, she brings a strong record of activism, experience and an unbreakable commitment to the people of Tibet," she said.

Richard Gere, the chair of the ICT Board of Directors said, "The ICT could not be prouder. I've known Tencho for decades. Her commitment to Tibet and to the Tibetan people's struggle is profound. She is a skilful navigator whose values truly represent the core of ICT."

"To witness the respect and trust she has earned with Capitol Hill staff and members, the Administration and the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamsala. Her work is deeply rooted in a long history of principled service to the community, and it is an honour to consider her a friend," Gere said.

On taking up the new role, Gyatso said her priority is to listen and connect with existing friends and supporters and to "broaden and deepen our circle so that we can grow to become a stronger, smarter, and more effective force for achieving our core mission".

"It is with humility and optimism that I take on this position knowing that I have colleagues and friends that I have worked alongside, around the world who care deeply about Tibet and who wish to help fulfil the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Tibet: a zone of peace where the people are free to practice their culture, religion, and language as they see fit," she said.

The International Campaign for Tibet also announced the establishment of a research network which will be headed by Bhuchung Tsering.

"Bhuchung has been a pillar of the ICT for many years, whether accompanying Lodi Gyari Rinpoche for the last phase of dialogue with Beijing between 2002 and 2010 or offering testimony on the Hill.

"ICT looks forward to his continued leadership with great confidence and trust as we increase our focus on research and reporting," Gere said.

