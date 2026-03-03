Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel (Photo/ Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI): As the conflict escalates in West Asia, Israel conducted strikes in both Tehran and Beirut, while the US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by drone on Tuesday.

The Israeli Defence Forces said in a post on X that it is currently conducting simultaneous targeted strikes against military targets in Tehran and Beirut.

As per Al Jazeera, the IDF strikes took place in Beirut's Haret Hreik area.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reported citing Reuters that the US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by a drone attack. It also shared that two more US soldiers killed in Operation Epic Fury, taking the American toll to six.

As per Al Jazeera, US has now cancelled all consular services in Saudi Arabia following attack on embassy and the US embassy in Iraq has ordered non-emergency government employees to leave, prohibiting the use of Baghdad airport.

As the tensions spill over in the neighbouring Gulf countries in wake of Operation Epic Fury by the United States and the retaliation strikes by Iran, Abdulla bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa- Bahrainian Ambassador to the US said on Monday that Bahrain's air defenses intercepted 70 Iranian ballistic missiles and 59 drones targeting the country.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that the US forces carried out sustained operations targeting key Iranian military infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Separately, Al Jazeera reported that Iran claimed to have launched a "massive missile and drone" attack on the US air base in Bahrain. Iran's IRGC said it destroyed the main command building of a US air base in Bahrain during a drone and missile attack early Tuesday. It said that 20 drones and 3 missiles struck the Sheikh Isa base, also setting fuel tanks on fire.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that Iran will continue to defend itself decisively for as long as the US-Israeli aggression persists.

The scope of the conflict continues to widen with the Gulf States now drawn into it.

In response to the joint American-Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

World leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows, though fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)

