Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Despite explicit Supreme Court directives, an air of despondency persists within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ranks, as heavy-handed state machinery actions continue alongside ongoing arrests of PTI-affiliated candidates, The Express Tribune reported.

In the latest development, Muhammad Yahya Rasheed, counsel for PTI NA-127 candidate Ejaz Chaudhry, lodged a written complaint with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Rasheed detailed the occurrences during his visit, along with two employees, to the Returning Officer (RO) Office for NA-127 for the submission of nomination papers on behalf of his client.

"I was present in the office of RO Hassan Gillani, Director Civil Defence, when a sizable contingent of police officials raided the RO office, forcibly confiscating nomination papers from us," The Express Tribune quotes Rasheed as saying.

"Furthermore, the police apprehended my two employees without just cause."

Expressing his dismay, Rasheed revealed that upon addressing the issue with RO Gillani, the latter asserted having no control over the situation and recommended seeking legal recourse.

This disclosure raised significant concerns about the feasibility of conducting free and fair elections under these circumstances.

Advocate Yahya urged the ECP to scrutinise such incidents, seeking the recovery of Chaudhry's papers from the police.

Simultaneously, PTI posted on X that Advocate High Court Waqar Mushtaq was apprehended by police while submitting papers for Ammar Bashir from PP-162.

PTI revealed substantial hindrances for PTI Lahore, with officials, police, and unknown individuals posing challenges.

Earlier, PTI Central Punjab VP Akmal Bari was abducted, and on Saturday, PTI Central Punjab President Hammad Azhar's nominations were rejected on higher authority orders.

Similarly, the lawyer for Insaf Youth Wing Lahore president was abducted during nomination paper submission.

District Returning Officer refused Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid's papers, and police forcibly took papers from Dr Yasmeen Rashid's 83-year-old husband.

Police allegedly abused Lahore High Court Bar Association President Advocate Aamir Jalil during paper submission.

Party leaders and activists shared videos on social media depicting police and civilians attempting to snatch papers or impede submissions, The Tribune Express reported. (ANI)

