Kyiv [Ukraine], December 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that the territories which Russia occupied during the four-year-long running war and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are "red lines" for Ukraine, emphasising that any sensitive decisions would require consultation with the Ukrainian people through a referendum or legislative changes, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday.

In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy, while en route to the US, said that Ukraine aims to minimise unresolved issues in any future settlement but underscored that questions related to territory, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and national sovereignty remain highly sensitive.

He emphasised that strong security guarantees are Ukraine's top priority in any peace process.

"We must work toward having a minimum of unresolved issues. Of course, today there are red lines for Ukraine and Ukrainian people. There are compromise proposals. All of these issues are very sensitive. This includes territories and the Zaporizhzhia NPP. If there is an update of approaches, certainly, before this or that decision, we will communicate with our people, because the people of Ukraine have the final say. It's either a referendum or certain legislative changes. The most important thing is security guarantees. Besides territorial issues and the Zaporizhzhia NPP, there are security guarantees that are very important for us," Zelenskyy said.

Referring to Russia's recent large-scale attacks, he said Moscow's actions demonstrated its response to ongoing discussions on ending the war, stressing that Ukraine must be protected if it takes any steps toward negotiations.

He further noted that holding elections or a referendum under current wartime conditions would be impossible without comprehensive security.

"They massively attacked Ukraine. Precisely on the way to peace negotiations, Russia shows its response. Today, our most important consideration - if we take certain steps - is that security guarantees should be strong and we should be protected. And if the American side raises the question about a referendum or about elections, this certainly cannot be done in the conditions in which we live today," the Ukrainian President said.

"The skies must be safe, and security ensured throughout our territory, at least for the duration of the elections or a referendum. And it is very important that observers are present everywhere," he added.

Zelenskyy also alleged that Russia was attempting to manipulate the issue of voting by Ukrainians in Russia and the occupied territories to question the legitimacy of Ukraine's authorities later.

"This morning, I received an intelligence report from the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine - Russia has already set the task of doing everything to ensure that Ukrainians in Russia, as well as those in the temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, are able to vote. Russia's task is outlined like this: to bring up that a large number of people live there and supposedly have the right to vote, and all of this is only so that later they say that Russia does not recognize these elections. Russia does not care how to convey the message of the alleged illegitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities. Russia itself is illegitimate, and therefore it will convey messages regarding the illegitimacy of Ukraine's authorities," Zelenskyy's post read.

He reiterated that Ukraine did not start the war and accused Russia of continuing its aggression despite peace initiatives, noting that Kyiv had supported Trump's proposal for a ceasefire and had agreed to multiple compromises outlined in Ukraine's draft agreements and 20-point plan.

"Ukraine did not start this war. Russia started it. Ukraine supported President Trump's proposal for a ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to many different compromises, and this is documented in our draft agreements, in our 20-point plan. Ukraine is willing to do whatever it takes to stop this war. For us, priority number one - or the only priority - is ending the war. For us, the priority is peace. We need to be strong at the negotiating table," Zelenskyy said.

Stressing the need for international backing, Zelenskyy said Ukraine requires stronger support from Europe and the United States to be effective at the negotiating table, highlighting shortages in air defence systems, missiles, weapons and funding, particularly for the production of drones, even as European financial support has improved.

The Ukrainian leader also warned that if the international community sides with Russia, the war will continue, adding that Russia would not stop at Ukraine.

"If the whole world - Europe and America - is on our side, together we will stop Putin. Because together we will all want the same thing: an end to the war, peace - a normal peace, a sustainable peace, safe for the whole world. If anyone - whether the U.S. or Europe - is on Russia's side, this means the war will continue. There are no other options here. And this is a risk for all countries in the world. Because Russia will not stop, regardless of any agreements, any eloquent messages from them. They will not stop at Ukraine," his post read.

Zelenskyy also outlined long-term cooperation with the United States, saying Kyiv and Washington are working on a roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity extending to 2040.

He said reconstruction would require an estimated USD 700 to USD 800 billion and would involve multiple funds, including a Ukraine Building Fund, a sovereign investment platform, a Ukraine Development Fund and a Fund for Growth and Opportunities.

"We are working with the United States on the roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity. Our vision, together with the United States, extends to 2040, covering the key elements of an agreement on investment and future prosperity," his post read.

"We have goals and strategies for macroeconomic stability. We estimate that reconstruction will require approximately 700-800 billion," it added.

According to Zelenskyy, the joint vision with the US focuses on national development goals, security guarantees, economic stability, reconstruction, job creation, the return of refugees and Ukraine's eventual accession to the European Union. (ANI)

