New York, December 28: The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency session on Monday to discuss Israel's decision to formally recognise Somaliland, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Somalia and other African and Arab nations. Israel announced the recognition on Friday, just days before Somalia is set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council. The announcement marked the first time a UN member state has formally recognised Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region, the Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision aligns with Israel's broader regional outreach, adding that the move is "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords." The decision was swiftly condemned by multiple countries. In the UN Security Council, the European Union criticised Israel's move, reaffirming its support for Somalia's sovereignty. "The European Union reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations," Brussels said in a statement. Israel Formally Recognises Somaliland As Independent State; Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Friendship Between the Countries Was Seminal and Historic' (See Pics).

"This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region," the statement continued. "The EU encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long-standing differences." Several countries and regional groupings, including Egypt, Turkey, the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, condemned Israel's move.

The United States also distanced itself from the decision. The US State Department said on Saturday that Washington continues to recognise the territorial integrity of Somalia, "which includes the territory of Somaliland." Somalia reacted sharply, calling the move a direct violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Mogadishu described Israel's decision as a "deliberate attack" on the country's unity and warned it would not accept any action that undermines its internationally recognised borders.

Ali Omar, Somalia's state minister for foreign affairs, said the government would use all diplomatic channels to challenge what it called an act of "state aggression" and interference in Somalia's internal affairs. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said the decision directly undermined Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This will never be acceptable or tolerable to our government and people who are united in defending our territorial integrity," Omar said. "Our government strongly advises the State of Israel to rescind its divisive actions and abide by international law," he added. Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting to Reject Israel's Recognition of Somaliland.

The region declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after years of civil war but has never been recognised internationally. Despite having its own government, currency, parliament and flag, Somaliland remains unrecognised by the United Nations, with Somalia maintaining that it is an inseparable part of its territory.

