Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that a terrorist was killed after elements of its 101st Paratroopers Battalion rushed into the Ofra area north of Jerusalem earlier today (Sunday), following a report of a number of terrorists throwing stones at Israeli civilians.

Upon their arrival, the forces operated and used riot dispersal measures to restore order in the area.

During the paratroopers' activity, a terrorist threw rocks at them, which responded with accurate fire to neutralize the threat and eliminated the terrorist.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

