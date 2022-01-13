Washington [US], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Elon Musk, an American entrepreneur and the founder of Tesla, said that the electric vehicle company continues to face "a lot of challenges" with the Indian government regarding the setting up of car production in India.

On Wednesday evening, a Twitter user posted a tweet asking Musk whether there was any further update of Tesla manufacturing launch in India and saying the vehicles "deserve to be in every corner of the world."

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government, " Musk answered on Twitter.

In 2020, Musk announced plans to open the production of Tesla electric vehicles in India. A subsidiary of Tesla, India Motors And Energy Private Limited, was established in Bengaluru in southwest India. Musk said he was ready to build a Tesla factory in India if the country reduces the cost of importing electric vehicles. (ANI/Sputnik)

