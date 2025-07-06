Texas [US], July 6 (ANI): Torrential rains which resulted in sudden flash floods in parts of central Texas has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people, as reported by CNN. In the backdrop to the disaster, Secretary Kristi Noem of Homeland Security assured of speedy action to rescue people. Governor of Texas signed a proclamation declaring Sunday as the Day of Prayer in Texas in response to the floods.

According to CNN, in Kerr County, more than 20 girls are missing from Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp located along a river that rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours. Throughout Kerr County, hundreds of people have been rescued or evacuated so far, many by helicopter, authorities said.

Some areas saw a month's worth of rain in just a few hours overnight into Friday.

In a post on X, late on Saturday night (local time) Noem shared that the US Coast Guard has 'saved or assisted' in saving lives of 223 people.

"The number one priority right now is people- making sure we are finding them as fast as possible and are returning them to their families and throughout the process we will get into what damage was done to public infrastructure", Noem said in a video message shared on her official X account.

She wrote on X, "Our hearts are with those impacted by the Central Texas floods. I thank Gov. Abbott, state officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard for their swift, heroic response."

She noted that the US President is committed to deploying all federal resources to unify families, rescue the missing, and return recovered loved ones promptly.

"DHS remains fully engaged, and I am in constant contact with the President -- working around the clock and providing him with real-time updates. God bless Texas", Noem wrote in her post.

Sharing the spirit of resilience of Texans, Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X that the responders would continue working until every missing person is found.

He also declared Sunday, July 6, as a 'Day of Prayer' in Texas in response to the floods.

In a post on X, he said, "Declared this Sunday, July 6th, as a Day of Prayer in Texas in response to the floods in the Hill Country. I invite Texans to join me in prayer for the communities affected by this disaster."

As per CNN, the Trump administration will honour a federal disaster declaration signed by Abbott to help direct relief to Texas.

According to CNN, Texas Governor, Greg Abbott on Saturday signed an expanded disaster declaration, including Travis County. The county is about 130 miles northeast of hard-hit Kerr County. (ANI)

