Texas [US], March 24 (ANI): A massive explosion took place at the Valero Refinery on Monday (local time) in Port Arthur, Texas, prompting authorities to issue an emergency alert for shelter-in-place.

On its official website, Port Arthur, Texas, said that it issued the alert to ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity.

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In the wake of the explosion, the official website of Port Arthur city issued an emergency shelter-in-place alert for Sabine Pass, Pleasure Island, South of Hwy 73 and from Stirlwell Boulevard west.

Citing local media, Reuters reported that the fire occured at the 380,000 barrel-per-day refinery late on Monday.

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It cited CBS affiliate KFDM, which reported that Sheriff Zena Stephens said there are no reported injuries and the explosion was likely caused by an industrial heater.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

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