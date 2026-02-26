Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that he owed india a "great personal debt" as he revealed that prior to marrying his wife Sara they had both met and enjoyed the "unbelievable food" at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv.

"First of all, the food was unbelievable. Sara was introduced to it for the first time, it made for a great first date, not only was the food excellent, the date was excellent too. Obviously, I am indebted to you, as are my children," Netanyahu said.

A blushing Netanyahu confessed that his wife chose an Indian restaurant as a venue for their date. The date eventually was excellent, and so was the food, he recalled.

Adressing the India-Israel Exchange of MoUs and Press Statements with PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "I owe India a great personal debt. When I met Sara (his wife) for the first time, I think our first or second date was in an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv. It was Reena Pushkarna.

In 1991, Sara married Benjamin Netanyahu. They have two sons, Yair and Avner.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Reena Pushkarna said, "We could not prepare much Gujarati food items while he came here last time. His visit heralds a new beginning and we are hopeful about the visit. Both sides- Israel and Palestine are PM's friends, so he will help in long-term peace efforts."

Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview with ANI 'Tandoori Tel Aviv', Reena Pushkarna, the owner of the Indian restaurant in Israel's Tel Aviv said that Netanyahu had met Sara on their first date here.

"The first date of PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu was on this, Table No 8." Reena Pushkarna, recalled

Netanyahu, she said loves Indian food and orders at least twice a week. He loves butter chicken and karahi chicken.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called on the President of Israel, Issac Herzog.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Ties of warmth and goodwill! PM Narendra Modi called-on the President Isaac Herzog of Israel, today. PM thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity. PM Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future."

PM Modi had also visited the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Speaking about the visit, Jaiswal said, "Honouring the memory of victims of the Holocaust and renewing our shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity. PM Narendra Modi visited Yad Vasham, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. This was the second visit of PM to Yad Vashem. PM laid a wreath and paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust. PM also visited the poignant Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute preserving the memory of millions who perished during the holocaust. The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the brutality of the past and our collective resolve to stand against injustice and create a better world."

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. In a warm gesture, the Israeli Prime Minister and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour, signalling the strengthening ties between India and Israel. (ANI)

