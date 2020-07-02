Phoenix, Jul 2 (AP) A masked Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Arizona on Wednesday where the state leads the nation in new coronavirus cases per capita.

The visit by Pence comes as Arizona broke its own records in newly reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations, emergency room visits and deaths.

There have been roughly 558 new cases per 100,000 people in Arizona over the past two weeks, ranking the state first in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University.

State health officials reported 4,878 new confirmed cases — a number comparable to recent daily case totals in larger states such as Florida and California, which have three to six times as many people as Arizona.

Pence was met on a tarmac by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, where the men exchanged an elbow bump. (AP)

