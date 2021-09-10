Washington, Sep 10 (AP) Senior Democratic senators are pressing Medicare to make nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates easily accessible for consumers.

Although the Biden administration is requiring vaccination for all nursing home staff, Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania say it could take months.

Also Read | Moderna To Develop Single-Dose Vaccine That Combines Booster Against COVID-19 and Seasonal Flu.

They're asking Medicare to post vaccination rates among residents and staff of individual nursing homes on its Care Compare' website, a familiar site for consumers.

“These data reside on entirely separate (government) websites,” the senators wrote Medicare head Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on Friday.

Also Read | UAE To Lift Travel Ban on Fully Vaccinated Residents From India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Other Countries From September 12.

“Even if a person could find these websites, the vaccination data for individual facilities are not prominently displayed, creating additional barriers.”

Medicare officials say they're working on the problem.

The senators cited an Associated Press report on outbreaks attributed to unvaccinated staff. Wyden and Casey chair the Finance and Aging committees, respectively. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)