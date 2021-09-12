Istanbul, Sep 11 (AP) Thousands of people protested in Istanbul against COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.

Unmasked crowds gathered in Maltepe, an open space on the city's Asian side.

A woman in the crowd held a placard that read: “we are born free and we want to live free.”

Turkey's mask mandate outdoors and in public places remains in place after reopening in July after a lockdown.

The country has seen a rise in cases and deaths since then, with daily infections increasing from around 5,000 to more than 20,000. (AP)

