London, September 19: Senior citizens and children are among those camping along the funeral routes, over 48 hours in some cases, to bid a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Some of those have come from as far as the UK countryside and have even brought with them beddings and tents to battle a reasonably cold breeze that flows through London this time of the year. Visitors are also carrying food and beverages for their extended stay on the streets.

The Queen's coffin will be taken in a ceremonial procession to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service. According to local reports, the police have made extensive arrangements for crowd control and security measures as thousands of people are expected to line the route on Monday to say their final goodbyes to the Queen. Russia Likely To Step Up Ukraine Civilian Target Attacks, Says UK.

Terence Bantock, a senior citizen, who is in a wheelchair, was inconsolable while speaking about the Queen. "I have written a poem for her. On my birthday, I used to send her a box of chocolate. She was the mother of the nation, everyone will miss her presence," he said. In some cases, multiple generations from the same family have come. The mourners say what they are doing is nothing compared to the seven decades of selfless service by "her majesty".

Sua Wake, who has come to attend the funeral from Yorkshire, says the country will miss her for years to come. "By camping along the funeral route and spending the night along with children in cold is nothing because we are doing our duty for her," she said. Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Know Arrangements Made for the Queen’s Funeral and When and Where She Will Lie in State.

Authorities have arranged urinals and medical facilities for any emergency situation. Emma Jones, a local said the long queues outside Buckingham Palace and Westminster Hall show people's love for the queen. She was everyone's favourite. It is an emotional and historic opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen." People gathered to spend the night were seen sharing stories of the queen and discussing other members of the Royal family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)