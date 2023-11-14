London, November 14: King Charles III is celebrating his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The king is hosting a party at Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire, after a weekend of commemorative events to mark remembrance. Number of activities are going to take place to celebrate the occasion, including the launch of the Coronation Food Project and a reception in honor of National Health Service’s 75th anniversary.

Reports have said that on his birthday, King Charles III will also announce that the Prince's Trust, the charity he founded with his Navy severance in 1976, will now become The King's Trust.

Interesting Facts About King Charles III

On the occasion of King Charles III birthday, we bring you some interesting facts about the British monarch.

King Charles III was born on November 14. 1948, in Buckingham Palace. King Charles III is the first monarch to have gone to school, as all his predecessors were educated by private tutors. He attended the University of Cambridge in 1967. Before being proclaimed as the King, he was the longest-serving heir to the throne. He's also the oldest person to accede to the crown. He also became the first heir to the throne to have been granted a divorce in 1996. Charles admitted to committing adultery during his marriage to Princess Diana in an interview to British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby. Charles rode as an amateur jockey in six races in 1980-81, coming second on two occasions. Charles’s office revealed in 2020 that after he plants a tree, he often gives a branch a friendly shake to wish it well. Charles does not eat lunch, and his favourite tea is Darjeeling with honey and milk. When he was in school, Charles learned to play the piano, trumpet and cello and appeared in a number of theatrical productions including the lead in a production of Shakespeare's "Macbeth".

Meanwhile, reports have said that Prince Harry has not been invited to King Charles III 75th birthday celebrations. The King’s close family and friends will be a part of the celebrations including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla. But Harry and Meghan will not be present at the occasion.

