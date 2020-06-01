World News | Thousands Demonstrate Against Racism in Auckland

World. (File Image)

Auckland, Jun 1 (AP) Several thousand people marched Monday in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, to protest George Floyd's death and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters marched from Aotea Square to the US consulate, where they kneeled. They held banners with slogans such as “I can't breathe” and “The Real Virus is Racism.”

Hundreds more joined protests and vigils elsewhere in the country, on a day that was a public holiday.

The protests were peaceful. Protesters said they were also standing up against police violence and racism in New Zealand. (AP)

