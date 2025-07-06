Peshawar, Jul 6 (PTI) Thousands of mourning processions were taken out across Pakistan on the 10th day of Muharram, known as Youm-e-Ashur, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain.

The Ministry of Interior said 4,836 processions and 5,480 religious gatherings (majalis) were held across the country on Youm-e-Ashur. The ministry had declared 1,301 areas as sensitive in terms of security.

The ministry further said that capital Islamabad hosted 54 majalis and processions.

In Punjab, 2,502 majalis and 3,025 mourning processions were taken out.

In Sindh, 1,040 majalis and 1,039 mourning processions were taken out while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 735 majalis and 257 processions were held.

In Balochistan, 32 majalis and 24 processions were held and 1,070 religious gatherings and 141 processions were taken out in Gilgit Baltistan. In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), 47 religious gatherings and 41 processions were held, according to the ministry.

Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remained on high alert with over 10,000 police personnel deployed.

