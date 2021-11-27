Zanzibar [Tanzania], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Three children from the same family have died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar, police said on Saturday.

Juma Sadi, Pemba North regional police commander, said 22 other people have also been admitted to hospital after they ate the sea turtle meat on Friday.

Also Read | Pakistan Using Drones to Drop Explosives, Indian Drones Meant to Serve Humanity, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"Two of the people admitted to hospital are children and they are in critical condition," said Sadi, adding that the sea turtle meat is suspected to have poison.

The police official said samples of the sea turtle meat have been sent to relevant authorities for tests.

Also Read | Pakistan Shuts Wine Stores in Balochistan’s Gwadar Amid Protests Against CPEC.

There have been incidents of people dying after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)