World News | Three Dead, Seven Missing in Tibet Landslide

Beijing, Jun 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and seven others went missing in a landslide in Tibet, officials said on Monday.

Two people were injured in the landslide that displaced about 200,000 cubic metres of mud and rocks in Muta township of Qamdo city in Tibet on Sunday night, experts from water and natural resources departments said.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

The injured people are in stable condition in the hospital, an official said.

About 500 rescuers, medical workers and firefighters, as well as sniffer dogs, are involved in the search and rescue operation, supported by ambulances, excavators and telecommunication and electricity supply facilities, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect 62,114 Employees From 137 Companies in Sector, Intel and Microsoft Cut Most Jobs This Year.

Experts said there was a risk of a potentially secondary landslide triggered by the disaster.

The city government of Qamdo allocated five million yuan (about USD 696,000) for emergency disaster relief.

The Ministry of Emergency Management initiated a Level-IV emergency response for geographical disasters and has dispatched a team to support local rescue efforts, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)