World News | Three Dead, Seven Missing in Tibet Landslide

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Three people were killed and seven others went missing in a landslide in Tibet, officials said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 02, 2025 07:20 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Three Dead, Seven Missing in Tibet Landslide
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Beijing, Jun 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and seven others went missing in a landslide in Tibet, officials said on Monday.

Two people were injured in the landslide that displaced about 200,000 cubic metres of mud and rocks in Muta township of Qamdo city in Tibet on Sunday night, experts from water and natural resources departments said.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

The injured people are in stable condition in the hospital, an official said.

About 500 rescuers, medical workers and firefighters, as well as sniffer dogs, are involved in the search and rescue operation, supported by ambulances, excavators and telecommunication and electricity supply facilities, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect 62,114 Employees From 137 Companies in Sector, Intel and Microsoft Cut Most Jobs This Year.

Experts said there was a risk of a potentially secondary landslide triggered by the disaster.

The city government of Qamdo allocated five million yuan (about USD 696,000) for emergency disaster relief.

The Ministry of Emergency Management initiated a Level-IV emergency response for geographical disasters and has dispatched a team to support local rescue efforts, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Beijing, Jun 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and seven others went missing in a landslide in Tibet, officials said on Monday.

Two people were injured in the landslide that displaced about 200,000 cubic metres of mud and rocks in Muta township of Qamdo city in Tibet on Sunday night, experts from water and natural resources departments said.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

The injured people are in stable condition in the hospital, an official said.

About 500 rescuers, medical workers and firefighters, as well as sniffer dogs, are involved in the search and rescue operation, supported by ambulances, excavators and telecommunication and electricity supply facilities, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect 62,114 Employees From 137 Companies in Sector, Intel and Microsoft Cut Most Jobs This Year.

Experts said there was a risk of a potentially secondary landslide triggered by the disaster.

The city government of Qamdo allocated five million yuan (about USD 696,000) for emergency disaster relief.

The Ministry of Emergency Management initiated a Level-IV emergency response for geographical disasters and has dispatched a team to support local rescue efforts, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
toyota fortuner legender
5000+K+ searches
hailey baptiste
500+K+ searches
shillong
500+K+ searches
smbc yes bank
500+K+ searches
toyota fortuner hybrid
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17Fatafat

  • POVA Curve 5G Pre-Booking Open Till June 4, Sale Starts on June 5; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details

  • France President Emmanuel Macron’s Wax Figure Stolen From Paris Waxwork Museum

  • Errol Musk Says ‘There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon’ During His India Tour

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    toyota fortuner legender
    5000+K+ searches
    hailey baptiste
    500+K+ searches
    shillong
    500+K+ searches
    smbc yes bank
    500+K+ searches
    toyota fortuner hybrid
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel