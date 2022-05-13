Kabul [Afghanistan], May 13 (ANI): At least three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kabul, local media reported on Friday.

The blast hit the Ayuob Saber Mosque in southwestern Police District 5, Tolo News reported citing Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. (ANI)

