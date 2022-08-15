Damascus [Syria], August 15 (ANI): At least three soldiers were killed and three others were injured in multiple Israeli aggression that had targeted some points in Damascus countryside and Tartous.

"The Israeli enemy carried out at 20:50 today a missile aggression, targeting some points in Damascus countryside using southeastern Beirut's air space coincided with another one targeting some points southern Tartous using the Mediterranean air space," the Defence sources said as quoted by Syrian News Agency SANA.

It further said that the Syrian air defense confronted the aggressions, and downed some of the missiles. In the process, three soldiers were killed, three others wounded and material damages were registered due to these aggressions.

The strikes come just days after Syrian media reported that Israeli tanks had targeted observation posts in Syria's Quneitra region near the border with Israel, injuring three people. Opposition-affiliated media claimed that the posts belonged to Hezbollah, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Before the strike in the Quneitra region, the last alleged Israeli strikes took place near Syria's Damascus in late July, killing at least five Syrian soldiers and at least seven members of Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias.

The strikes targeted a temporary warehouse containing electronic parts and chips used in missiles and drones on the outskirts of the Set Zaynab area, south of Damascus, as well as an air defense battery west of the capital, according to the Syrian Capital Voice news site.

Earlier, in June, Israeli forces launched missile strikes from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and targeted military sites south of the capital Damascus on Monday night, the Syrian army said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua.

On the opposition side, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli attack targeted sites in the Kisweh area south of Damascus where pro-Iran Shiite militias are located.The Britain-based war monitor added that the Syrian air defenses successfully intercepted most of the missiles but missed two, which slammed the base.

The cases of the strike have become so common. in May, Israel launched another missile strike targeting military sites south of the capital Damascus where three people were killed. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that most of the missiles reached their targets, adding this is the 13th Israeli attack on Syria in 2022. (ANI)

