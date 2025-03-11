Vienna [Austria], March 11 (ANI): Tibetan Diaspora organisation (TGO) has organised a huge protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Vienna on the 66th anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day.

Around 200 members of the Tibetan community in Austria gathered in front of the Chinese Embassy to protest against the ongoing oppression of Tibetans by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Demonstrators raised Tibetan flags and displayed banners highlighting the CCP's genocidal actions targeting ethnic and religious minorities in China.

The protest was further strengthened by the participation of approximately 60 members from the Chinese Christian and Uyghur communities. Chinese Christians voiced their concerns about the CCP's crackdown on religious freedoms, particularly the destruction of churches, removal of crosses, and persecution of religious leaders. They condemned the regime's efforts to impose state-sanctioned versions of Christianity, which they saw as an attack on their faith and liberties.

Meanwhile, Uyghur activists highlighted the CCP's oppressive policies in Xinjiang, where over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained in so-called internment camps.

In addition to the Tibetan, Chinese Christian, and Uyghur participants, Austrian organizations such as Youth for Human Rights and Save Tibet also joined the rally, expressing their strong solidarity with the oppressed communities. Their involvement emphasized a shared commitment to human rights and religious freedom.

The protest culminated in a march from the Chinese Embassy to Vienna's central Stephansplatz, where participants continued to raise slogans and deliver speeches, raising awareness about the plight of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and religious minorities under the CCP. The demonstration underscored the collective determination to resist oppressive policies and advocate for justice and freedom.

The Tibet Taiwan Human Rights Network stated that China invaded Tibet in 1951, leading to harsh repression of Tibetan culture, religion, and traditions. On March 10, 1959, a large-scale uprising in Lhasa was violently suppressed by the Chinese military, resulting in numerous casualties and the Dalai Lama fleeing to India, where he set up a government-in-exile. This event is recognized as the beginning of "Tibet Uprising Day." (ANI)

