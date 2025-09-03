Dharamshala [India], September 3 (ANI): The President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering, has strongly rejected China's claim of authority over the succession of Dalai Lama.

Speaking at the 65th anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day in the courtyard of the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, Tsering said Beijing has "no legitimate right whatsoever" to interfere in the centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist practice of recognising reincarnations, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the Sikyong's remarks follow important developments earlier this year. On July 2, His Holiness the Dalai Lama reiterated the continuation of the institution, while the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, which brought together leaders of all major Tibetan Buddhist traditions, unanimously backed his statement.

The gathering also passed resolutions rejecting China's use of "deceptive propaganda," such as the Golden Urn lottery system and state-controlled approval processes.

Highlighting China's record in Tibet, Tsering accused Beijing of systematically undermining Buddhism since its occupation. He cited the destruction of over 6,000 monasteries, the disrobing of monks and nuns, the deaths of an estimated 1.2 million Tibetans, and ongoing state policies to Sinicise the faith.

Tibetan monasteries today face quotas on monastic populations, seizure of resources, and strict Communist Party oversight, he said.

Tsering also reminded the audience of the abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, in 1995, when he was just six years old. In his place, Beijing installed its chosen candidate, Gyaltsen Norbu, through a staged Golden Urn ceremony. "When Tibetans are forced to attend such teachings, the true purpose of reincarnation is defeated," Tsering observed, as highlighted by Phayul.

He stated that the Dalai Lama's reincarnation would only be recognised in a free country, in line with His Holiness's own guidance. The responsibility, he said, lies with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, working with senior Buddhist leaders and Dharma protectors, rendering Beijing's claims baseless before the global Buddhist community.

The CTA leadership also noted growing international support. World leaders, including Czech President Petr Pavel and human rights envoys from Europe, have recently backed Tibetans' right to choose their own spiritual leaders. The CTA Cabinet announced it is compiling global declarations on the issue to strengthen solidarity, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

