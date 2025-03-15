Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): The 12th Education Council and Advisory Committee's two-day annual conference commenced at the Kashag (Cabinet) Secretariat, focusing on the effects of strict Chinese policies on Tibetan culture and discussing strategies to preserve and promote Tibetan identity, Tibet.net reported.

Presided over by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the conference was attended by key figures, including Education Kalon Tharlam Dolma Changra, Education Council Chair Geshe Lhakdor, and Education Secretary Jigme Namgyal.

Other attendees included Additional Secretaries Tenzin Pema and Tenzin Dorjee, Education Directors Ngawang Lhamo and Dr. Passang Dhundup, Director Tsering Dhondup, Education Officer Tenzin Rabgyal, and Professors Ven Lhakpa Tsering and Sonam Gyaltsen.

The event opened with a welcome address by Education Council Director Tenzin Pema, who introduced the conference's agenda. In his remarks, Geshe Lhakdor stressed the critical need to enhance Tibetan education and reinforce a strong connection to Tibetan cultural values.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering addressed the audience, discussing a recent development with the USAID program. He revealed that on February 27, he sent a letter to Senator Marco Rubio and Peter Marocco, and on March 10, Senator Rubio replied, reaffirming the US government's "unwavering support for the Tibetan cause and commitment to the struggle for freedom and justice," Tibet.net reported.

Sikyong also spoke on the importance of nurturing children's individual interests, encouraging them to pursue their passions beyond academics. He mentioned that some children thrive in activities like handicrafts and proposed adopting Swiss models that cater to children's diverse talents, Tibet.net reported.

The opening session concluded with a vote of thanks from Education Council Director Tenzin Pema.

China's strict policies on Tibetan culture include efforts to suppress traditional practices, language, and religious freedoms. The government has enforced regulations limiting the teaching of Tibetan language in schools, restricting religious practices, and promoting assimilation to weaken Tibetan identity and maintain political control over the region. (ANI)

