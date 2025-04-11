Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Tiger Triumph 2025 tri-service military exercise, seventeen crew members of the US Navy's P-8A Poseidon aircraft visited Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University in Tamil Nadu on April 10, engaging with students in a collaborative exchange that showcased both the technological and human dimensions of US-India defence cooperation, an official press release by the US Embassy and Consulates in India stated.

Following their visit to the Indian Naval Air Station INS Rajali, the P-8A crew was welcomed to VIT by the university's Vice President, Sekar Viswanathan. The visiting US service members interacted with students specialising in a wide range of technological fields, explaining the capabilities of the Poseidon aircraft and discussing its real-world applications in joint missions with the Indian Navy. The conversation covered the role of emerging technologies in humanitarian operations, maritime domain awareness, and regional security.

US Consulate General Chennai Public Diplomacy Officer Eric Atkins, who also attended the event, emphasised the broader value of such exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations. "Tiger Triumph is a bridge between our people and our shared vision for a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific. Today's interaction at VIT University highlights another facet of how innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect can power our partnership forward," he said as per the press release.

Lieutenant Noah Conner, officer in charge of the P-8A Poseidon attachment under Commander, Task Force 72 and the US 7th Fleet, underscored the importance of both technological readiness and personal connection.

"Our team is thrilled to be in India for Tiger Triumph 2025, where we can bring this technology and expertise into a realistic training environment that prepares our joint, combined forces for any mission our nations may require. One of the most important parts of this exercise is building personal relationships and strengthening the bonds between our people, and that is what we have been able to do with the students at the university. This is a really special occasion that we'll remember always."

Tiger Triumph 2025, which will be held from April 1 to 13 in Visakhapatnam, focuses on enhancing interoperability in logistics, command and control, and maritime operations.

This year's engagements continue to highlight the enduring strength of the US- India defence partnership and the essential role of educational and people-to-people ties in shaping a secure Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

