New York [US], September 17 (ANI): Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti attended the Climate Advisory Group meeting and briefed about India's Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative on Thursday.

He said that CDRI was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2019.

Tirumurti said that CDRI's technical support for infrastructure recovery was built in countries like Mauritius, Fiji, Sudan and Mongolia. He said that CDRI launched 8 global and national level studies.

"Briefed Climate Advisory Group on Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure @cdri_world. Highlighted: Launch by PM @narendramodi in 2019. Technical support for infrastructure recovery in Mauritius, Fiji, Sudan and Mongolia. 8 global and national level studies launched, " said Tirumurti on Twitter.

He also highlighted that CDRI will provide a technical assistance facility for small island developing states. CDRI will release its first Global Flagship Report in 2023. CDRI to perform research and knowledge management including Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (DRI) Connect for digital engagement and perform youth engagement through fellowships and internships.

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms that aim to promote resilience of new infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development. (ANI)

