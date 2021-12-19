Manila [Philippines], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of those killed by Typhoon Rai, locally dubbed Odette, in the Philippines rose from 19 to 31 on Saturday, national media reported.

On Friday, the typhoon lashed the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: UK May Be Forced Into Lockdown After Christmas To Curb Spread of the New COVID-19 Variant.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal told the CNN Philippines that only four fatalities out of the reported 31 have been confirmed. In addition, three have been injured and one is missing.

The NDRRMC said that over 332,000 people have been evacuated in the Visayas and Caraga regions.

Also Read | Ransomware Persists Even as High-profile Attacks Slow Down.

The damage of Rai to the road infrastructure in the affected regions is provisionally estimated at over $3.5 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)